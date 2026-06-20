Raj Thackeray blasts turncoats, questions political morality

Intro: He criticises political defections, voter betrayal, and governance priorities, urging stronger grassroots political accountability.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the prevailing political culture in Maharashtra on Saturday, condemning political defections and questioning the moral standards of contemporary leadership.

Addressing a meeting of MNS office-bearers from Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik, Thackeray expressed concern over what he described as the steady erosion of self-respect and principles in public life.

Speaking to party workers, Thackeray said that once politicians compromise their self-respect for power and personal gain, they become living corpses. He argued that the increasing trend of elected representatives switching parties after securing public mandates has weakened democratic values and damaged public trust in the political system.

His remarks came in the wake of the widely discussed political development known as Operation Tiger, led by the camp of Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. The exercise resulted in a split within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) parliamentary ranks, with six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha Members of Parliament joining the Shinde-led faction.

Criticising the repeated fragmentation of political parties, Thackeray contrasted the hardships faced by ordinary citizens with the priorities of political leaders. He said Maharashtra and several other parts of the country are facing the threat of drought-like conditions, yet political leaders remain focused on attracting legislators and local representatives from rival parties.

According to Thackeray, enormous financial resources are being spent to secure political loyalty and retain power. He alleged that elected representatives are being treated as commodities in a marketplace, with political transactions replacing ideological commitments.

Addressing voters directly, the MNS chief questioned how long citizens would tolerate leaders who change political allegiances after being elected. He highlighted the effort ordinary people make to participate in the democratic process, often standing in long queues under difficult weather conditions to cast their votes. He argued that when elected representatives switch sides for financial incentives, the value of citizens’ votes is effectively diminished.

Thackeray also criticised governments for prioritising political manoeuvring over pressing social and economic challenges. Referring to the increasing number of suicides among farmers and students, he said the country faces several urgent issues that require immediate attention. He further pointed to alleged examination paper leaks, including those related to competitive examinations such as NEET, and reiterated his party’s opposition to the centralised implementation of the examination system.