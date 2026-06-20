IDY 2026: AYUSH Ministry calls for greater public participation

Intro: ‘The nationwide observance reflects the spirit of public participation and India’s continued commitment to promoting yoga as a powerful tool for health, peace and well-being’

New Delhi

The Union Ministry of Ayush has called upon citizens across the country to participate enthusiastically in the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 celebrations, which will be observed on June 21 with large-scale events being organised nationwide.

On the eve of the annual global observance, Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav appealed to people from all walks of life to join the celebrations in large numbers and contribute to making the occasion a grand success.

Highlighting the significance of yoga as a symbol of health, harmony and well-being, Jadhav said the country is preparing for one of the largest Yoga Day celebrations ever held. He noted that the main national event will take place at the historic Red Road in Kolkata under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of participants are expected to gather at the venue to perform the Common Yoga Protocol, a standard set of yoga practices observed across the country on International Day of Yoga.

The minister emphasized that yoga has emerged as a global movement for physical, mental and spiritual wellness. He said the celebration offers an opportunity for people to come together and spread India’s timeless message of balanced living and holistic health to the world.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Jadhav stated that the Ministry of Culture is organising special Yoga Day programmes at 100 iconic locations across India. These events are intended to showcase the country’s rich heritage while encouraging greater public participation in yoga activities.

According to official information, celebrations are being planned across 23 States and Union Territories, with extensive arrangements made to ensure maximum citizen involvement. In the national capital region, special yoga sessions will be conducted at several prominent public venues, including Kartavya Path, the Lawn of Shantipath, Baansera, Sarai Kale Khan, Yamuna Sports Complex, Lodhi Garden and the Red Fort.

The Ministry of Ayush has also invited organisations, educational institutions, community groups and citizens to take part in the celebrations by attending their nearest yoga venue. Participants have been encouraged to arrive early and actively engage in the Common Yoga Protocol sessions.

Officials said the nationwide observance reflects the spirit of public participation and India’s continued commitment to promoting yoga as a powerful tool for health, peace and well-being.