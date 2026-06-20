BJP chief begins Punjab outreach ahead of polls

Blurb: Party launches grassroots mobilisation drive as leadership prepares for independent electoral battle in Punjab.

Amritsar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with party National President Nitin Nabin beginning a three-day outreach tour across the state aimed at energising grassroots workers and strengthening organisational networks.

Nabin arrived in Amritsar on Saturday for his maiden visit to Punjab as BJP chief. His visit comes at a politically significant time, following the party’s decision to contest the next Assembly elections independently. The move was strongly signalled earlier this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who declared that the BJP would no longer play a secondary role in Punjab politics and would fight the elections on its own strength, ruling out any pre-poll alliance, including with its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The BJP president received a traditional Punjabi welcome upon his arrival in Amritsar. Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh and Member of Parliament Tarun Chugh, Nabin was greeted by party workers with drum performances and cultural celebrations reflecting Punjab’s rich traditions.

According to party leaders, the visit is designed to strengthen the BJP’s engagement with various sections of society, including industrialists, business representatives, youth groups, and grassroots workers. The outreach programme spans key cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana.

The tour began with visits to important religious and historical sites in Amritsar. Nabin is scheduled to pay obeisance at the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib and visit landmarks such as Jallianwala Bagh, Shri Durgiana Mandir, and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir. Party leaders said these visits reflect the BJP’s commitment to acknowledging Punjab’s spiritual, cultural, and historical heritage.

Later, Nabin will travel to Jalandhar, where party workers and supporters are expected to organise a large reception. On Sunday, he will participate in International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University before heading to Ludhiana.

In Ludhiana, the BJP chief will inaugurate the district party office on Dugri Road and hold extensive meetings with party functionaries, including sub-circle incharges and senior organisational leaders. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the industrial and business communities to discuss economic and development-related concerns.

The final day of the visit will focus on strengthening the party’s internal structure. Nabin is expected to meet Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, youth representatives, district presidents, and state office-bearers.