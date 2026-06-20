NEET re-exam: Delhi offers cooling zones, water, free bus travel

Blurb: The CM announces student-friendly measures to support NEET candidates and families during the re-test to held on June 21.

New Delhi

The Delhi government has announced a series of special arrangements to assist candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 retest, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said students will be allowed to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, while dedicated cooling zones will be established outside all examination centres to provide comfort to parents and family members waiting during the examination.

Extending her best wishes to students and their families, Gupta stated that the government has taken several steps to ensure that candidates can focus on their examination without worrying about transportation, extreme weather conditions or logistical difficulties.

According to the Chief Minister, candidates will only need to present their valid NEET admit card to bus conductors to avail themselves of the free travel facility on DTC buses. The initiative is aimed at reducing travel-related stress and ensuring smooth access to examination centres across the city.

A total of 97 examination centres have been designated for the NEET UG retest in Delhi. To address concerns regarding the comfort of parents and guardians accompanying students, the district administration has set up special cooling zones near each examination centre. These facilities have been designed to provide relief from the summer heat and long waiting hours often experienced by families during competitive examinations.

Gupta highlighted that this is the first time such extensive waiting arrangements have been introduced with a focus on both students and their accompanying family members. She noted that while candidates remain inside examination halls, parents frequently spend several hours outside under challenging weather conditions, a concern that often receives little attention.

The cooling zones will offer seating and resting facilities along with essential amenities such as clean drinking water, lime water, oral rehydration solution (ORS), tea and first-aid support. Officials believe these provisions will help families remain comfortable and hydrated throughout the examination period.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to supporting students throughout their educational journey and during important competitive examinations. She emphasized that a comfortable and reassured family environment contributes positively to a student’s confidence and mental preparedness.

With thousands of aspirants expected to appear for the NEET UG retest, the government hopes that these measures will create a smoother and more supportive examination experience for both candidates and their families, ensuring that they can concentrate on achieving their academic goals.