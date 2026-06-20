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‘No power can match AIADMK-TVK cadre inity in TN’

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Chennai

The ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) continued its efforts to attract leaders and workers from the AIADMK, with several prominent personalities joining the party on Saturday. Former AIADMK Minister Gomathi Srinivasan, four former MLAs, film director RV Udhayakumar and actor Mansoor Ali Khan formally joined the TVK in the presence of party leaders. Several AIADMK functionaries from the grassroots level also enrolled themselves in the party. Welcoming the new entrants, TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna claimed that nearly 90% of AIADMK cadres had begun moving towards the party. He asserted that the TVK and AIADMK shared the same ideological goals and called for unity among their cadres.

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