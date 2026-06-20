CID questions TMC leader in MLAs’ signature mismatch probe

Kolkata

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Saturday questioned senior Trinamool Congress legislator Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for nearly an hour in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged discrepancies in signatures on a crucial resolution related to key positions in the West Bengal Assembly. CID officers visited Chattopadhyay’s residence in the afternoon as part of the probe into allegations that the signatures of several Trinamool Congress legislators on the resolution did not match their original signatures. The resolution concerned appointments to important Assembly posts reserved for the Opposition bench. Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Chattopadhyay said he had assured investigators of his full cooperation.