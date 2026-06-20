FIR filed over alleged AI video against CM

Intro: A social media page ‘Kumaraswamy for CM’ has been accused of spreading defamatory content against DK Shivakumar through online platfoms.

CH News, Bengaluru

The case was filed following a formal complaint submitted by advocate Deepu C.R. at the Sadashivanagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, a video allegedly created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was circulated through social media pages associated with the Janata Dal (Secular). The complainant claimed that the video was designed to portray Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a misleading and negative manner, thereby damaging his public image and reputation.

The complaint further stated that the content was intentionally created and disseminated with the objective of tarnishing the Chief Minister’s dignity and influencing public opinion through false or distorted information. It alleged that the video sought to create misconceptions among citizens and had the potential to disturb public harmony by spreading misleading narratives.

Authorities have taken the allegations seriously, particularly in light of growing concerns over the misuse of AI-generated content in political communication. The complaint emphasized that advanced technology was allegedly used to fabricate visuals and messages capable of misleading viewers and creating confusion regarding the Chief Minister’s actions and public standing.

Following the registration of the FIR, the Sadashivanagar police initiated an investigation to determine the origin of the video, the individuals responsible for its creation, and the channels through which it was circulated. Investigators are also expected to examine whether any laws related to misinformation, defamation, cybercrime, or public order were violated.

The case has once again highlighted the challenges posed by emerging technologies in the digital age, especially during politically sensitive periods. Experts have increasingly warned about the risks associated with AI-generated content, including manipulated videos and deepfakes that can influence public perception.

Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is underway and that all relevant digital evidence is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.