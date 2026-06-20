Jayanagar to deploy new towing vehicles next week

CH News, Bengaluru

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru South City Corporation officials have announced the deployment of three new towing vehicles in the Jayanagar zone as part of efforts to tackle the growing problem of unauthorized parking and improve traffic management. GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh jointly inspected the towing vehicles that are set to become operational in the zone. The inspection was conducted to assess the readiness of the vehicles and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place before the launch of the enforcement initiative. According to officials, illegal and improper parking on major roads has become a significant challenge in several parts of Jayanagar, causing inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians, and emergency service vehicles.