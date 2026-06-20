Pulse Polio drive: B’luru East intensifies preparations

CH News, Bengaluru

Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming National Pulse Polio Immunization Day and other key public health initiatives, with officials being directed to work in close coordination to ensure their successful implementation.

A preparatory meeting was chaired by Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, bringing together Health Department officials and representatives from various government agencies. The meeting focused on the National Pulse Polio Immunization Day, the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF), and several ongoing public health programmes aimed at improving community health outcomes.

During the review, officials discussed a range of preparatory measures necessary for the effective execution of the Pulse Polio campaign. Key topics included micro-planning, vaccine availability, cold chain management, deployment of healthcare personnel, public awareness initiatives, and strategies to ensure seamless delivery of immunization services across the city.

Emphasizing the importance of universal coverage, the Additional Commissioner instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements for door-to-door visits, immunization booths, mobile vaccination teams, and special teams stationed at transit points. The objective is to ensure that every eligible child within the city receives the polio vaccine and that no child is left behind.

Special attention was directed toward vulnerable and mobile populations, including children from migrant labour families, construction workers’ settlements, railway station areas, bus terminals, and densely populated urban localities. Officials were told to prioritize these groups to prevent gaps in immunization coverage.

Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar stressed the importance of achieving 100 percent immunization coverage and contributing to the national goal of complete polio eradication. He instructed health teams to ensure adequate availability of vaccine carriers, ice packs, vehicles, drivers, volunteers, and all other logistical requirements needed for the campaign.

In addition, officials were asked to keep reserve teams and additional human resources ready to address unforeseen challenges and ensure uninterrupted implementation of the programme.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of inter-departmental coordination. Representatives were urged to work closely with the Labour Department, Education Department, Minority Welfare Department, Medical Education Department, and other concerned agencies. Sharing information regarding construction sites, migrant settlements, and high-density residential areas was identified as a key requirement for achieving comprehensive coverage.

Officials were further directed to launch extensive public awareness campaigns to educate parents and communities about the importance of immunization. Authorities believe that coordinated planning, strong community engagement, and effective execution will be critical to the success of the campaign and the protection of children from preventable diseases.