Vaughan backs Stokes to remain England captain despite curfew controversy

Intro

Former skipper says Stokes has earned trust despite recent indiscretion.

London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has thrown his support behind current Test skipper Ben Stokes, insisting that a breach of team curfew should not cost him the captaincy.

Stokes is currently under investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following his involvement in a nightclub incident after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. Teammate Gus Atkinson and Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa were also reportedly involved in the incident.

Reports in the British media suggested that Stokes could even consider stepping down as Test captain ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin next week at The Oval.

However, Vaughan believes the all-rounder’s achievements as captain and player far outweigh a single lapse in judgment.

Writing in a newspaper column, Vaughan acknowledged that Stokes had broken team rules but argued that the offence was not serious enough to warrant removal from leadership. He said the England captain had accumulated significant goodwill through his contributions to the team and deserved the opportunity to continue in the role.

Vaughan suggested that a short suspension could be considered if disciplinary action is deemed necessary, but maintained that stripping Stokes of the captaincy would be excessive.

The controversy comes amid continued scrutiny of England’s team culture. Questions over player behaviour surfaced during the Ashes tour of Australia, where England suffered a 4-1 series defeat and faced criticism over an alleged drinking culture within the squad.

According to reports, a physical altercation involving Auvaa resulted in a member of ECB security staff being struck. The governing body is continuing its investigation into the matter.

Should Stokes lose the captaincy, vice-captain Harry Brook would be the leading candidate to take charge. Brook already captains England’s white-ball teams and has previous leadership experience, despite having faced disciplinary action himself for a late-night drinking incident before an ODI in New Zealand.

The ECB is expected to make a decision before the second Test begins.