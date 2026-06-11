India eyes elusive title as Women’s T20 World Cup begins in England

Intro

Twelve teams battle for glory across England and Wales this summer.

London

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway today, with 12 teams competing across England and Wales in a month-long tournament that promises high-quality cricket and intense competition.

The tournament will feature 33 matches and conclude with the final at Lord’s on July 5. Host nation England will welcome the world’s best teams, including India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland.

The teams have been divided into two groups of six. India will be aiming to build on its recent success and finally secure a maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title after narrowly missing out on the semifinals in the previous edition.

India’s campaign begins with a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14. The Women in Blue will then face the Netherlands in Leeds on June 17 before taking on South Africa in Manchester on June 21. Their remaining group-stage fixtures are against Bangladesh on June 25 and England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 28.

The knockout stage will begin with the first semifinal at The Oval in London on June 30, followed by the second semifinal on July 2. The final will be played at Lord’s on July 5.

Fans in India can watch all matches live through the JioHotstar streaming platform, while television coverage will be available on the Star Sports network. Live scores and match updates will also be accessible through various digital platforms.

The previous Women’s T20 World Cup, held in 2024, saw New Zealand claim its maiden title after defeating South Africa in the final. Australia topped Group A in that tournament, while India finished third and failed to progress to the semifinals.

With a balanced squad and growing confidence, India will be hoping to make a deeper run this time around. However, defending champions New Zealand, six-time winners Australia, hosts England and a resurgent South Africa are expected to provide stiff competition in what promises to be a thrilling global showcase of women’s cricket.