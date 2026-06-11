India retain No. 1 ODI ranking despite reduced lead over New Zealand

Intro

Annual ICC update sees India stay atop ODI rankings table globally.

New Delhi

India have retained the top position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following the latest annual update, although their lead over second-placed New Zealand has narrowed.

The update saw India’s rating points drop marginally from 119 to 118, while New Zealand gained two points to reach 113. As a result, the gap between the two sides has reduced from eight rating points to five.

Despite the slight decline, India continue to lead the ODI rankings, underlining their consistency in the 50-over format. The rankings update reflects performances over a designated period and recalibrates team ratings accordingly.

Reigning ODI World Cup champions Australia remain in third place with an unchanged rating of 109 points. South Africa moved up to fourth position with 102 points, overtaking Pakistan, who slipped to fifth with 98 points.

The annual update also highlighted a widening gap between Bangladesh and the West Indies. Bangladesh, ranked ninth, now enjoy a 10-point advantage over the Caribbean side.

Further down the rankings, Ireland climbed above Zimbabwe to claim 11th place. The United States moved ahead of Scotland to secure the 13th position, while the United Arab Emirates overtook Canada to rise to 19th place.

India’s dominance extends beyond the ODI format. The team also occupies the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings following the annual update released last week. Australia, meanwhile, continue to lead the ICC Men’s Test Rankings.

In women’s cricket, Australia remain the benchmark, holding the No. 1 position in both the Women’s ODI and T20I rankings.

The latest rankings reaffirm India’s status as one of the leading forces in international cricket, with strong performances across formats helping the team maintain its place at the summit despite increasing competition from rivals such as New Zealand and Australia.