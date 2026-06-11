Ashwin backs Rohit, Kohli to remain in 2027 World Cup contention

New Delhi

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can still play a significant role in India’s campaign at the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, provided they receive the right support from team management and selectors.

As discussions intensify over India’s long-term plans, Ashwin offered a measured assessment of the veteran duo’s chances of featuring in the tournament, which will be held in South Africa. By then, Kohli will be 39 years old, while Rohit will have turned 40, raising questions about whether the pair can continue competing at the highest level.

Speaking about the issue, Ashwin said the decision would largely depend on the vision of the team management and the players’ own commitment. He stressed that age alone should not be the determining factor if both cricketers remain fit and motivated.

According to Ashwin, a well-structured workload management and rehabilitation programme could help extend the careers of experienced players. He added that a positive environment and clear backing from the management would be crucial in ensuring that senior cricketers remain effective contributors.

The former spinner also cautioned that uncertainty surrounding their future could place unnecessary pressure on the players. In contrast, confidence from selectors and support staff could help them continue performing at the highest level.

The debate comes as India continue balancing a transition phase between established stars and emerging talent. Both Rohit and Kohli were initially included in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. However, Kohli has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the domestic season, paving the way for young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to join the squad.

Rohit, meanwhile, has been declared fit after recovering from a recent hamstring concern. The Afghanistan series will be led by Shubman Gill, highlighting India’s efforts to develop future leadership options while continuing to rely on the experience of senior players.

With more than a year remaining before the next World Cup cycle gathers pace, the future of Kohli and Rohit remains open, but Ashwin believes both legends still have a realistic path to representing India on cricket’s biggest stage once again.