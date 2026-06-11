Friday, June 12, 2026
HomeCityRSS should be registered, says MB Patil backing Priyank Kharge
City

RSS should be registered, says MB Patil backing Priyank Kharge

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
96

CH NEWS
BENGALURU

Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday defended Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks on the RSS, saying an organisation of such scale should be registered like any other institution. Speaking to reporters, Patil questioned why even small businesses such as grocery stores and puncture shops require registration while a large organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should be exempt. He said the Constitution and law apply equally to all and added that organisations and educational institutions affiliated with the RSS should maintain transparency regarding their sources of funding and expenditure. On reports of differences within the government over portfolio allocation, Patil dismissed the speculation, stating there was no confusion in the government and that any issues, if they arose, would be resolved by the party high command.

Previous article
Ashwin backs Rohit, Kohli to remain in 2027 World Cup contention
Next article
Serve five years, get permanent job: Government unveils plan to address doctor shortage
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.