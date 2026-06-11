RSS should be registered, says MB Patil backing Priyank Kharge

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday defended Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks on the RSS, saying an organisation of such scale should be registered like any other institution. Speaking to reporters, Patil questioned why even small businesses such as grocery stores and puncture shops require registration while a large organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should be exempt. He said the Constitution and law apply equally to all and added that organisations and educational institutions affiliated with the RSS should maintain transparency regarding their sources of funding and expenditure. On reports of differences within the government over portfolio allocation, Patil dismissed the speculation, stating there was no confusion in the government and that any issues, if they arose, would be resolved by the party high command.