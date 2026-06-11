Serve five years, get permanent job: Government unveils plan to address doctor shortage

Intro

Doctors completing service tenure to get security and career incentives.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

In a major initiative aimed at addressing the shortage of doctors in government healthcare institutions, Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader has announced a proposal to offer permanent appointments to contractual doctors who complete five years of satisfactory service.

The move is intended to attract more young medical professionals to government service and strengthen healthcare delivery across the state. According to the Health Department, Karnataka currently faces a shortage of 1,290 MBBS doctors and over 924 specialist doctors with postgraduate qualifications.

Khader said the government plans to fill 200 vacant doctor posts through direct recruitment, while around 1,000 doctors will be appointed on a contractual basis. Once the proposal receives government approval, contractual doctors who complete five years of service may be absorbed into the permanent workforce.

“Many young doctors are reluctant to accept contractual positions due to a lack of job security. This proposal is aimed at providing stability while ensuring adequate staffing in public health institutions,” the minister said.

To simplify recruitment, the department plans to introduce a process similar to walk-in interviews. Doctors who have completed MBBS or postgraduate studies can apply through their respective District Health Officers (DHOs). Following consultation with the Deputy Commissioner and approval from the department, appointment orders will be issued within a week.

Under the proposed system, MBBS doctors will receive a monthly salary of Rs 60,000, while specialist doctors will be paid Rs 1.1 lakh per month.

The government is also introducing additional incentives to encourage doctors to serve in rural and remote regions. Those willing to work in border districts, tribal belts, forest regions and other underserved areas will receive an additional incentive of approximately Rs 15,000 per month over and above their salary.

Another key component of the plan is the recruitment of retired doctors to address immediate shortages in rural areas. The department intends to appoint medically fit retired doctors, particularly those in the 60–70 age group, on a contractual basis.

Khader further announced the formation of four advisory bodies—the State Vision Committee, Mental Health Committee, Cochlear Implant Committee and Oral Health Committee. These panels will provide expert guidance, recommend targeted interventions and act as a bridge between citizens and the Health Department.

Additionally, MBBS doctors who complete five years of service will be given an opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies, provided they choose specialisations required by the department, creating a long-term pathway for career growth while addressing specialist shortages in the public healthcare system.