Haralur Road turns commuter nightmare as potholes, dug-up stretches persist

Blurb

Commuters face dangerous rides as Haralur Road infrastructure woes persist.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Despite being surrounded by premium residential communities and located in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing technology corridors, Haralur Main Road continues to remain a major safety concern for thousands of commuters.

The crucial arterial road connecting Sarjapur Road and Hosur Road has witnessed rapid urbanisation over the past decade, with numerous apartment complexes housing IT professionals and families. However, residents say civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the area’s growth, leaving roads and drainage systems in a deplorable condition.

With the monsoon approaching, residents have renewed their demands for urgent repairs. Many recently submitted a list of civic issues to the newly appointed Chief Minister, highlighting the deteriorating condition of Haralur Road as a top priority.

Water-filled potholes, broken road surfaces and poorly restored utility trenches have made commuting increasingly risky. Motorists often struggle to identify damaged stretches during rains, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Anand Kumar, an IT professional and resident of DSR Ultima, recalled witnessing an accident near Narayana School. According to him, a two-wheeler rider travelling with his daughter lost balance after hitting a pothole. Though the rider avoided a major crash, he suffered a painful back injury and was unable to move without support.

“He was holding on to an electric pole in pain when I reached him. Such incidents are becoming common because of the road condition,” Kumar said.

Residents claim that the stretch between Haralur Village Junction and Birla Circle has remained in poor condition for nearly six months. Temporary repairs involving loose gravel have failed to provide a lasting solution.

“Potholes are repeatedly filled with stones but not asphalted. Within a few days, the gravel comes loose, creating another hazard for motorists and pedestrians,” said Rohit Gurnani, a resident of Haralur.

Another commuter, Nikhil, described Haralur Road as the worst stretch he has encountered in Bengaluru. He said accidents occur frequently because of uneven road surfaces, waterlogging and continuous excavation work.

Adding to the problem are drainage issues near the Narayana School stretch, where an uncovered stormwater drain is often blocked by plastic waste. During rains, overflowing water spreads across the road, concealing potholes and damaged sections.

BOX | Civic body promises action

“The roads and drainage were already in poor condition when the area came under our jurisdiction. Drainage improvement works are currently under way to improve water flow. Once completed, we will undertake full-scale asphalting of the road. Our aim is to finish the drain works before the monsoon,” said A. Ravi, Chief Engineer, Bengaluru South City Corporation.