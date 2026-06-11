Kogilu residents reluctant to shift despite rehabilitation, HC told

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that residents affected by the demolition of illegal houses in Kogilu Layout have been provided rehabilitation facilities but are unwilling to vacate the area and move to the accommodation arranged for them.

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by residents Jaiba Tabassum, Rehana and Arif Begum, who have challenged the eviction drive and sought a declaration that the operation was unconstitutional.

The matter came up before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that the rehabilitation centre identified by the government was inadequate and could not accommodate all the affected residents. The petitioners also contended that the facility was located far from Kogilu Layout and lacked sufficient toilets and other basic amenities.

However, the bench observed that photographs produced by the government indicated that rehabilitation arrangements had been made and that many of the affected residents were not making use of them.

The court said that if the displaced residents faced any genuine difficulties at the rehabilitation centre, they could bring them to the notice of the amicus curiae appointed by the court, who would examine the issues and take appropriate action.

Appearing for the state, the government advocate submitted that the affected families had already been rehabilitated but were reluctant to relocate. According to the government, many residents feared that moving to the rehabilitation centre could weaken their claim over the plots they occupied in Kogilu Layout.

The petitioners’ counsel, however, maintained that the residents had been allotted plots under provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and possessed documents supporting their claims.

The dispute centres on the demolition of structures allegedly built on government land in Kogilu Layout, a rapidly developing area on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru. The case has drawn attention to the challenges of balancing eviction drives with rehabilitation and resettlement measures for affected families.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court deferred further consideration of the matter and posted the case for the next hearing on July 13. The court is expected to examine the rehabilitation arrangements and the residents’ claims in greater detail during the subsequent proceedings.