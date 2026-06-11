Kiran Abbavaram takes charge of dream project

Actor Kiran Abbavaram is ready to begin a new chapter in his career as he steps into the role of director for the first time. Known for steadily building his place among Tollywood’s promising young stars, Kiran is now preparing to lead his most ambitious project yet, both behind and in front of the camera.

The upcoming film titled “Reality”, will mark Kiran’s directorial debut. He has not only directed the project but has also written its story and screenplay. In addition, he will play the lead role, making the film a major personal and professional milestone.

The project is being produced under the banner Joy Films and will also serve as the production debut of overseas distributor Sudhakar Chaganti. Industry sources describe the film as the biggest-budget venture of Kiran’s career so far. The movie is said to be a youthful family entertainer with a fresh and unique storyline aimed at attracting audiences of different age groups.

The film is scheduled for a grand launch on the 12th of June, with expectations already growing among fans and industry circles. Kiran had earlier contributed to the story of SR Kalyanamandapam, showcasing his interest in creative storytelling beyond acting. With the film “Reality”, he is taking on even greater responsibilities and expanding his role in filmmaking.

Reports suggest that several well-known actors will be seen in important roles. A team of experienced technicians is also expected to join the project. More details regarding the cast, crew, and production plans are likely to be revealed in the coming days.