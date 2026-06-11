Akshay Kumar returns in Welcome franchise

The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the popular Welcome franchise, has been released, and it has quickly sparked excitement among fans online. The biggest highlight for viewers is the return of Akshay Kumar, whose presence has brought back strong nostalgia for the comedy series.

The film continues the chaotic and humorous style of the earlier parts, this time focusing on a wild story involving a fake film shoot that turns into complete confusion. The trailer shows a mix of slapstick comedy, mistaken identities, and fast-paced situations that create constant chaos among the characters.

Akshay Kumar, who returns as Rajeev in the franchise, has become the centre of attention. Fans have praised his comeback, saying that his presence makes the series feel complete again. Many users expressed that the earlier installment felt incomplete without him, while others said his return has revived the original charm of the franchise.

Media platforms were filled with positive reactions. Viewers called his comeback the most exciting part of the trailer and said it brings back the nostalgia associated with the earlier Welcome films. Some fans also highlighted that Akshay Kumar and the franchise remain a perfect match for comedy entertainment.

The film also features a large ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 26, 2026. With strong fan reactions already building online, Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy releases of the year.