Youth attacked over alleged love matter case

Koppal

Police have registered a case after a youth was attacked by a gang over an alleged love matter in Koppal city. The victim, Sameer Ahmed Mulimani, 22, who works at a mobile agency, was sitting in a hotel with a young woman on May 6 at around 8:30 pm. Some youths came there, asked their names and later attacked him after learning about the relationship. He alleged that he was blindfolded, taken on a bike towards the Hospet national highway and beaten badly. The complaint says the attackers used abusive language and threatened him over his relationship. He was later left near the district hospital after the assault.

Police have registered an FIR against more than 30 people, including Ashish and Nilesh, who are said to be the woman’s brothers. Three people have already been arrested and investigation is continuing in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more suspects may be questioned as authorities look into the motive behind the attack.