Yatnal slams BJP leaders over blackmail row

MLA accused BJP of blocking new leadership, criticised Vijayendra, claimed corruption, announced state tour for public opinion, and said future political decision will follow feedback

KOPPAL

Speaking in Koppal, expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal strongly criticised his party leaders, saying BJP leaders are being blackmailed and the so-called fan festival is actually a blackmail festival. He questioned the purpose of celebrating former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, alleging corruption and political adjustment deals in past years. He claimed Yediyurappa and others had faced jail cases and later made compromises with political rivals. Yatnal also said that Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar could sell the state many times if he becomes chief minister, and accused senior leaders of corruption. He added that internal party celebrations were meant to pressure leaders and control dissent.

The MLA said BJP does not allow new leadership to grow and accused senior leaders of blocking others. He also criticised party state president Vijayendra and said his leadership would end soon. Yatnal said leaders like Jagadish Shettar, Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai had been cornered within the party. He further said he would travel across the state for six months to take public opinion before deciding on a new political party. He claimed current politics is full of corruption and blamed both ruling and opposition leaders for misuse of power. He also said he has no direct adjustment with Siddaramaiah and will not meet him personally. He concluded that people will decide the future of his political journey based on his tour and feedback from the public.

Political observers said his remarks have intensified internal debate within Karnataka BJP and increased speculation about possible formation of a new political outfit in coming months depending on public response.