Lakshmi Priya stresses self confidence for success

Learning Beyond Marks

Karwar

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said that continuous effort and self confidence lead to success in life. She was speaking at a felicitation program held for SSLC students who scored top marks in Uttara Kannada district. She advised students to study not only for marks but also to achieve their life goals and dreams. According to her continuous practice discipline and support from parents and teachers help students perform better.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Dileesh Shashi said students from government schools achieving state ranks is a proud moment. He encouraged students to use opportunities focus on basic learning and practice model question papers for exams. Students also shared their experiences and views during the interaction program held at the collector office hall. The district administration Zilla Panchayat and education department jointly organized the event to honour top performers. Officials said that marks are important but students should also build skills and take part in activities. The program ended with congratulations to students who secured top ten ranks in the state examination. Parents and teachers were also present and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Officials including Deputy Director of School Education Latha Nayak and other education officers attended the ceremony. Students were motivated to prepare for competitive exams by understanding concepts solving model papers and correcting mistakes through self evaluation. Speakers said that success comes through hard work consistency and a positive attitude towards learning and life challenges.

The district administration promised continued support to students and encouraged them to aim high and contribute to society in future. They also urged parents to support children in education and personal growth always positively.