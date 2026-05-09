Salim Ahmed hints at possible cabinet changes

Ahmedsaid action taken against members over election issues, with internal reviews on voting patterns and bypoll performance

HUBBALLI

Congress leader and MLC Salim Ahmed has indicated that a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka could take place by the end of May, after consultations in Delhi by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He said the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

Speaking at a press conference in Hubballi, Salim Ahmed said the cabinet should be restructured soon and the party has requested the leadership to include new members. He added that while discussions are underway, the final authority rests with the Congress high command, which will decide on the expansion.

He expressed confidence that cabinet expansion will definitely happen and said it is expected to provide opportunities for new leaders within the party.

Responding to political developments, he also mentioned that action has been taken against party members in connection with election-related issues. He said internal reviews are being conducted regarding voting patterns and performance in recent bypolls.

On allegations raised by opposition parties regarding vote counting and postal ballots, he claimed there were irregularities and called it part of a larger political conspiracy. He also accused the BJP of unfair practices in elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have defended the possibility of reshuffle, saying it is a normal administrative process to improve governance and give opportunities to more legislators. They stated that decisions will be taken based on the direction of the party leadership.

Officials and political observers say attention is now focused on the upcoming Delhi discussions, which are expected to play a key role in finalizing changes in the state cabinet structure.