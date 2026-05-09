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Gadag seeks rented buildings for student hostels

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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GADAG

For the year 2026-27, the Social Welfare Department in Gadag has invited owners of suitable buildings to offer two rented buildings for Post-Matric Boys Hostels accommodating 100 students. The hostel requires well-equipped buildings with separate rooms, toilets, bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, electricity, and borewell facilities. Interested owners should contact the Assistant Director, Social Welfare Department, opposite the SP Office in Gadag for details. Contact numbers are 08372-297258 and 9480843128 for further information and application process. Officials said that interested building owners should respond immediately to ensure timely accommodation arrangements for students and support smooth functioning of hostels during upcoming academic year.

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