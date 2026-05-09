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Karnataka legal services opens officer recruitment drive

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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HAVERI

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has invited online applications for direct recruitment to 17 remaining Branch Officer posts in Bengaluru under the basic cadre until May 15. Eligible candidates with a law degree (LLB) from a recognized university can apply online. Details about pay scale, age limit, selection method and examination process are available on the official website. Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary Srishailaja H V said candidates should check eligibility carefully and submit applications before deadline. For more information, candidates can visit the official portal or contact District Legal Services Authority for recruitment related clarifications and details.

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