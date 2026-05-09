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Bengal Gram purchase deadline extended in Gadag

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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GADAG

The government has extended the deadline for purchasing FAQ quality Bengal gram from farmers under the Central Government’s Price Support Scheme for the 2025–26 season. The procurement is being carried out at designated purchase centers across Gadag district along with farmer registration. Officials stated that the purchase period for the Kharif season has now been extended up to May 28. Only registered farmers will be eligible for selling their produce under the scheme. The decision was announced by the District Task Force Committee Chairman and Gadag Deputy Commissioner through an official press release, ensuring smooth procurement operations.

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