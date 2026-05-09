Vijayapura pool mismanagement sparks public outrage

Citizens allege irregularities, unqualified staff, and safety lapses at Vijayapura swimming pool, demanding inquiry, fair fees, and certified coaches for public safety.

Vijayapura

Serious allegations of irregularities and safety lapses have surfaced at the public swimming pool in Vijayapura, located in Kanakadasa Layout, prompting citizens to demand immediate action from authorities.

The facility, inaugurated in 2022, is used daily by children, students, and beginners for swimming practice and training. However, residents allege that basic safety norms are being ignored and unqualified staff have been appointed to key positions, putting public safety at risk.

According to complaints, some staff members reportedly lack basic swimming skills despite rules requiring trained and certified personnel for such a high-risk facility. Citizens have questioned how individuals without proper qualifications are being allowed to function as swimming coaches.

Particular concerns have been raised about an individual identified as Ramesh Madar, who is allegedly listed as a swimming coach despite reportedly working as a gym trainer. Residents have also pointed out that only one staff member, an ex-Army personnel named Tukaram Naik, is believed to have proper rescue training, raising fears about emergency response readiness.

Allegations have also been made regarding possible misuse of government property, with claims that swimming-related equipment such as caps, swimsuits, and safety materials were allegedly sold illegally by management. Citizens have demanded a thorough investigation into financial and administrative irregularities at the facility.

Residents further criticized the fee structure, claiming that ordinary users are charged ₹1,200 per month while government employees pay ₹600 for the same facility. They termed the pricing system discriminatory and unfair in a public institution funded by taxpayers.

Public anger is growing over what locals describe as a breakdown of safety standards and transparency. Citizens have urged the district administration to investigate the matter, suspend unqualified staff, and ensure that only certified swimming coaches and trained rescue personnel are appointed to safeguard users at the facility.