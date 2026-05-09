King of fruits fills markets with seasonal fresh produce

Mango season boosts sales across Kalaburagi markets with diverse varieties, falling prices, and strong consumer demand.

Kalaburagi

The arrival of the mango season has filled markets across Kalaburagi with the rich aroma of the “king of fruits,” as a wide variety of mangoes reach traders and consumers in large quantities.

Popular varieties such as Alphonso, Benishan, Dasheri, Kesar, Totapuri, Malaika, Malgova, and local Javari mangoes are witnessing strong demand across major markets including Taj Sultanpur, Super Market, Kanni Market, Ram Mandir Circle, Kharge Petrol Bunk Circle, and Humnabad Circle.

Among the varieties, Kesar mangoes are attracting buyers for their bright colour, while Dasheri is popular for its strong aroma and quick sales. Benishan mangoes are also in high demand due to their size and affordability.

Traders say Alphonso mangoes are being sourced from Ratnagiri and Devgad in Maharashtra, while Dasheri varieties are arriving from Zaheerabad and Hyderabad in Telangana. Local markets supply Malaika mangoes, and Benishan continues to dominate mid-range sales due to its price.

Prices vary widely depending on quality and variety. Alphonso mangoes are being sold at ₹600–₹800 per dozen, while Dasheri ranges from ₹100–₹140 per kg. Benishan is priced between ₹50 and ₹100 per kg, making it popular among budget buyers.

Traders noted that this year’s mango season started nearly a month late but is expected to continue until mid-July. Improved yield has helped stabilise prices, with more varieties like Pairi, Chaunsa, and Langra expected later in the season.

However, concerns remain over artificial ripening practices. Food safety experts have advised consumers to rely on aroma and natural texture to identify quality mangoes, as chemically ripened fruits may appear attractive but lack natural fragrance and taste.

Despite concerns, mango sales remain strong across Kalaburagi, with steady demand from all sections of consumers.