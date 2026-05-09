Demand raised to halt construction-linked tree felling

Activists demand action against tree destruction near Lakshmipur for railway project in Yadgir’s Surpur taluk.

Surpur

A strong demand has been raised to stop the alleged large-scale destruction of trees near Lakshmipur village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district, where activists claim railway-related construction is causing severe environmental damage.

Social activist Basavaraj Kadimani submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar H.A. Sarkavas, alleging that hundreds of trees planted and nurtured by the Forest Department on Kharij Khata land near Arakera (K) village are being illegally cut and uprooted.

He said the land, spread across Survey No. 155 and developed over the past decade, contains more than 350 saplings and mature trees planted by the Forest Department. According to him, contractors involved in the Wadi–Gadag railway project have entered the area and begun large-scale soil excavation, leading to extensive destruction of green cover.

Kadimani alleged that over 140 trees have already been destroyed and deep pits dug in several locations. He also claimed that permission had been granted to cut only around 40 trees, but far more have been felled without authorization.

He further stated that the area serves as an important grazing ground for cattle from Lakshmipur village, and that its destruction would negatively impact both the environment and local livelihoods. The plantation was originally developed to support greenery and livestock welfare, he added.

The activist accused contractors of misusing permissions granted by the Revenue Department and alleged negligence by concerned officials in preventing unauthorized activity. He demanded that cases be filed against those responsible and that vehicles used in the excavation be seized immediately.

Residents have warned that if the alleged illegal work continues, they will launch protests.

In response, Tahsildar H.A. Sarkavas said village officials would be sent to inspect the site and a report would be submitted to higher authorities for necessary action if violations are confirmed.