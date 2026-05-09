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Aurad residents urge water relief for animals

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Animals Welfare

Residents of Aurad in Bidar have urged authorities to urgently provide drinking water facilities for animals and birds as an intense heatwave worsens water scarcity across the region.

With temperatures rising sharply, villagers said the crisis is affecting not only humans but also livestock and wildlife. Many ponds and wells in rural areas have reportedly dried up completely, leaving both domestic animals and birds struggling to find water.

Locals reported that birds are increasingly seen wandering in search of water, while cattle and other livestock are suffering due to the lack of drinking water sources. Residents also pointed out that the human population is simultaneously facing potable water shortages, worsening the overall situation in villages.

A recent incident in Vanmarpalli village near the Telangana border, where sparrows and crows reportedly died due to dehydration, has raised alarm among residents and highlighted the severity of the crisis.

Animal welfare activist Riyaz Pasha Kollur has called for immediate intervention, urging officials to take emergency measures such as placing water containers in villages and reviving dried ponds and lakes. He also suggested supplying water through tankers in severely affected areas.

Locals have appealed to the government to treat the issue as a humanitarian concern and act without delay, warning that continued neglect could lead to higher mortality among animals and birds during the ongoing heatwave.

Residents emphasized that swift action is needed to prevent further ecological distress and to ensure basic survival needs are met for both people and animals in the drought-affected region.

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