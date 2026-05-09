Karnataka to restart regional air connectivity project soon

Bidar

The Government of Karnataka has approved the resumption of civil aviation services between Bidar and Bengaluru, marking a key step in improving regional air connectivity.

The approval was granted by the Department of Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport after the proposal received clearance in a recent state cabinet meeting. Following this, all required legal and administrative formalities were completed, and the official order was issued on May 5.

Under the arrangement, the state government will provide financial support of ₹13.48 crore to Star Air for operating the flight service for a period of one year. The support has been structured as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to ensure the service remains financially sustainable.

The airline will be operated by Star Air, which is part of Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The government stated that continuous operations were not financially viable on a standalone basis, making subsidy support necessary to maintain regular connectivity.

The funding will be shared in an 80:20 ratio between the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and the Infrastructure Development Department. The Finance Department has also granted exemptions under procurement rules to facilitate the agreement process through the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC).

Authorities said the move aims to improve regional connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance access between northern Karnataka and the state capital. However, the official date for commencement of flight operations is yet to be announced.