Dry tree branches raise safety concerns in Basavakalyan

Basavakalyan

Residents of Basavakalyan have expressed serious concern over dried and weakened tree branches along roadside areas, warning that they pose a growing threat to pedestrians and motorists in the town.

Locals say several trees along major roads have dried branches that could fall at any time, especially during strong winds or sudden rain. They allege that despite repeated concerns, local authorities have not taken adequate preventive action such as pruning or removal of dangerous branches.

The issue has become more alarming as summer heat intensifies. Many residents and commuters routinely park vehicles under roadside trees for shade, while pedestrians also gather beneath them to escape the harsh sun. However, recent gusty winds and light rains have already caused some dried branches to fall, reportedly damaging a few parked vehicles and creating fear among the public.

Citizens believe that urban infrastructure changes have worsened the condition of trees. They point out that extensive cementing, asphalt roadwork, and stone paving around tree bases have reduced natural water absorption, weakening root systems over time. Combined with extreme summer conditions, this has led to widespread drying of branches.

Problematic stretches have been identified near Madivala Chowk in Tripurant area, opposite Gurubhavan, along Shivapura Road, and on the road connecting Sharan Haralayya Circle to Tripurant. In some places, large overhanging branches are also obstructing traffic movement.

Residents have urged the municipal authorities to take immediate action by pruning dry and dangerous branches and conducting regular tree maintenance. They stress that timely intervention is necessary to prevent accidents, protect property, and ensure public safety in busy areas of Basavakalyan.