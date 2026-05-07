US troop cut worries German’s Vilseck town residents

They fear economic collapse amid possible withdrawal of thousands of American military personnel from the town

Vilseck

The small Bavarian town of Vilseck is facing growing uncertainty after reports suggested that at least 5,000 American troops could soon be withdrawn from Germany under plans linked to President Donald Trump.

The move is expected to significantly impact the local economy, which has depended heavily on the U.S. military presence since the end of World War Two.

Although officials have not yet formally confirmed which units will be relocated, attention has centred on the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment stationed at Rose Barracks in Vilseck. The regiment is currently the only permanent brigade combat team based in Germany and has long played a major role in supporting the local community through employment and business activity.

Vilseck’s newly elected mayor, Thorsten Graedler, expressed serious concern over the potential consequences of the troop withdrawal. According to him, the town’s economy is deeply tied to the military base, which provides thousands of jobs and supports businesses including restaurants, pubs, supermarkets, garages, and local service providers.

Graedler explained that over the years, the consistent presence of American soldiers and their families created a strong economic dependence that is now becoming a major vulnerability. He warned that losing the military population could result in significant job losses across the rural region, where alternative sources of employment are limited.

The proposed troop reduction comes as Washington continues to pressure European nations to increase their own defence spending. American leaders have repeatedly argued that European allies have relied too heavily on U.S. military support while underinvesting in their domestic defence capabilities.

Interestingly, discussions about withdrawing the 2nd Cavalry Regiment had already surfaced during Trump’s first presidential term. However, those plans were later reversed under former President Joe Biden, allowing the regiment to remain stationed in Germany.

Despite the uncertainty, Mayor Graedler said he still hopes the troop withdrawal plans may not be fully implemented, noting that no official confirmation has yet been issued regarding the removal of the Stryker unit.

Meanwhile, the German government stated that the announcement did not come as a major surprise, especially as Berlin has recently increased defence spending to rebuild and modernise its military following years of underinvestment.