US-Iran move closer to temporary deal to halt conflict

The proposed arrangement is expected to be only an interim understanding rather than a comprehensive peace settlement

Washington

The United States and Iran are moving closer toward a limited and temporary agreement aimed at halting the ongoing conflict between the two nations, according to officials and sources familiar with the negotiations.

However, the proposed arrangement is expected to be only an interim understanding rather than a comprehensive peace settlement, leaving several major disputes unresolved.

Sources revealed on Thursday that the draft framework under discussion focuses primarily on stopping military hostilities and ensuring stability in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway remains one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes, and fears of disruptions there had earlier rattled global markets.

The emerging agreement reportedly takes the form of a short-term memorandum instead of a full-scale peace accord. This highlights the continuing mistrust and deep divisions between Washington and Tehran, especially over Iran’s nuclear programme. Key disagreements remain regarding the future of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles and the duration for which Tehran would suspend sensitive nuclear activities.

Despite these unresolved issues, both countries appear willing to reduce immediate tensions and avoid a fresh escalation in conflict. Officials involved in the diplomatic process indicated that the current priority is to establish a stable environment that can pave the way for direct negotiations in the future.

The possibility of reduced tensions has already influenced international financial markets. Asian stock markets traded near record highs on Thursday, while global oil prices recorded sharp declines amid hopes that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could soon normalise without threats of disruption.

A senior Pakistani official involved in mediation efforts stated that the immediate goal is to secure a permanent end to military confrontation. According to the official, broader and more complex disputes could be addressed later once both sides return to formal diplomatic talks.

The temporary arrangement, if finalised, may provide short-term relief for global energy markets and international trade routes, even though a lasting resolution to the decades-long tensions between the United States and Iran remains uncertain.