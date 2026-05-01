India Post launches new zero balance accounts

India Post Payments Bank launched zero-balance accounts for rural Self-Help Groups, allowing deposits up to ₹2 lakh to empower women entrepreneurs through inclusive, accessible banking

NEW DELHI

In a major push to support rural women, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) officially launched a new zero-balance savings account.

Designed specifically for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), this account allows these local organizations to hold up to ₹2 lakh without worrying about maintaining a minimum balance. The move aims to bring formal banking directly to the doorsteps of millions in rural India.

Self-Help Groups are the backbone of the rural economy, often led by women driving local businesses and government livelihood programs. By removing the stress of monthly fees and balance requirements, the IPPB is making it easier for these groups to manage their hard-earned money. R. Viswesvaran, the bank’s CEO, stated that this initiative is a vital step toward making financial services inclusive and accessible at the grassroots level.

The benefits of the new account are tailored for simplicity. There are no charges for depositing or withdrawing cash, and the bank offers quarterly interest payments to help these groups grow their savings. Additionally, there are no fees for closing an account or receiving monthly statements. This transparency is key to building trust within rural communities that have historically stayed away from formal banks.

The true strength of this program lies in the massive reach of India’s postal network. With over 1.65 lakh post offices and 3 lakh postal employees, banking services will now reach the most remote villages. By using digital tools and local postmen, the government is ensuring that every woman entrepreneur has a safe place to save and grow.