Amit Shah in Leh for Buddha relics

LEH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Leh for a historic spiritual event. He is visiting the region to attend the first-ever international exposition of Lord Buddha’s holy relics.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was given a warm ceremonial welcome by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and senior local officials.

The Home Minister’s two-day trip is timed perfectly with Buddha Purnima. The sacred Piprahwa relics, which arrived via a special Indian Air Force aircraft, are the center of this rare event. Thousands of devotees from around the world are expected to travel to Ladakh during the first two weeks of May to pay their respects to these ancient spiritual treasures.

Beyond the religious ceremonies, the visit also signals a push for local development. Mr. Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a new dairy plant in Kargil. This facility will be capable of processing 10,000 liters of milk daily, providing a significant boost to the region’s farmers and economy.

In a social media post, the Home Minister described the opportunity to attend the exposition as a moment of “profound good fortune.” The visit comes at a busy time for the Union Territory. Just before the Minister’s arrival, the Lieutenant Governor announced the creation of five new districts for Ladakh. This administrative expansion, complete with new police and civil leaders, aims to bring the government closer to the people living in these remote and beautiful mountain areas.