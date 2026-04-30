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Kundapur bus crash near Trasi claims lives

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Kundapur

Two people died and several students were injured when a college tourist bus collided with a tanker and a parked lorry near Trasi close to Maravanthe Beach on Tuesday afternoon. The bus carrying final year B Com students from Shankarghatta Rambhapuri College in Shivamogga district was returning from Murdeshwar when the driver lost control and hit roadside vehicles. The impact crushed the front of the bus killing a cleaner and a cook on board and leaving many others injured. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured students to nearby hospitals in Kundapur for treatment and began an investigation.

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