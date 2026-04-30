Wedding dispute turns violent in Kollegal town

CHAMARAJANAGAR

A wedding in Kollegal town of Chamarajanagar district turned violent after a dispute over gold jewellery between the bride and groom’s families The clash left six people injured in a knife attack

The wedding of Gulnaz Bhanu and Pattan Mudasir was planned after both families agreed but tensions rose when promised gold ornaments were not given

During a meeting arguments broke out and both sides attacked each other with knives and sticks

Those injured include relatives from both families such as Sameer Ayaz Shoaib Piroj Khan Abdul Waid and Abdul Arif

They were taken to hospital in Kollegal and later shifted for advanced treatment

Police said an attempt-to-murder case has been filed and CCTV footage is being checked

The bride and groom gave conflicting statements about demands Security has been increased near both homes

Police have deployed staff in the area to maintain peace and continue investigation into the incident further inquiry ongoing