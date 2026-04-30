Mandya University shows strong steady progress growth

Mandya

Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar Ganiga announced the inauguration of the new main entrance of Mandya University and the Nava Vasantha-2026 Mandya Yuva Sambraham programme. He said the university has completed seven years and the new entrance has been built in a Roman style to improve its appearance. He also informed that a sports stadium is being completed with a special Chief Minister grant of two crore rupees and an indoor stadium is also coming up. He said eight new universities have been established in the state and Mandya University is progressing well with focus on quality education.

He added that various programmes are being planned to make government colleges compete with private institutions and improve student opportunities. About twenty thousand students from forty-six government colleges will take part in the event with transport and drinking water facilities arranged. The programme will include cultural and sports activities and prizes will be given to winners during the stage celebration on April 30. University Vice Chancellor Prof. K. Shiva Chithappa, Cultural Minister Prof. G. V. Venkataraman, and Registrar M. P. Krishna Kumar attended the press conference.

Officials said the Nava Vasantha programme will create unity among students, encourage talent, and strengthen educational development across the district through large participation and organized activities. Authorities expressed confidence that the event will inspire youth and improve academic and cultural growth in Mandya district in coming years.