Spiritual initiation program to unite devotees

GADAG

Ayyachar and Lingadeeksha programme will be held at Rambhapuri Branch Hiremath Gurukula in Narasapura village of Gadag district on May 1 at 5 am. It is organised by Panchavati Religious Gurukul Janakalyana Trust and Akhil Bharat Jangam Seva Samiti. The event is meant for Jangam Vatu initiation and spiritual learning. Dr Nadoja Annadaneshwar Swamiji of Mundaragi Annadanishwara Sansthan Math will grace the occasion.

Several religious leaders including Dr Bunnikoppa Sujnanadeva Shivacharya Swamiji, Shivayogishwara Swamiji, Veereshwar Shivacharya Swamiji, Kadampura Veerabhadra Shivacharya, Abhinava Mudukeshwara Shivacharya, Gurusiddeswara Shivacharya, Chandrasekhara Deva, Rishikumar Swamiji and Shivakumar Sharan will participate. Dr Prabhaiah Dandavatimath, president of Panchavati Religious Gurukul Janakalyan Trust, and representatives of Akhil Bharat Jangam Seva Samiti will preside over the programme. Organisers said the event will promote spiritual values unity and service to society among devotees attending the programme. Veerabhadra Shivacharya of Hiremath said that such gatherings strengthen culture discipline and community bonding. All devotees are invited to attend the sacred programme with devotion.