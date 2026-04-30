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Chikkaballapura to celebrate Buddha Jayanti event

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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CHIKKABALLAPURA

The District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Kannada and Culture Department will celebrate Shri Bhagwan Buddha Jayanti on May 1 at 11 am at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan. Higher Education Minister and district in-charge Dr M.C. Sudhakar will inaugurate the event. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj S. Thangadagi will be present as chief guest. Chikkaballapura MLA P.E. Pradeep Eshwar will preside over the programme. MPs Dr K. Sudhakar and M. Mallesh Babu, along with several MLAs and officials, will attend. Chairpersons of various state boards, including Sampangi, Mudugangadhar, Anjinappa, and Ganesh, will also participate. District Secretary Dr N. Manjula and other government officials will be present. Prof T. Manjanna from Gudibande Government First Grade College will deliver the keynote address.

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