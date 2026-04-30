Tumakuru fest inspires students through childhood wisdom

TUMAKURU

Childhood forms the foundation of human life. In Tumakuru , a technical and management fest was held at Sri Siddhartha Center for Business Management Studies, 2026. Addressing students, Dr. Mohan Chandragutti said childhood memories shape personality and values strongly. He added that what is natural and real lasts longer than artificial life. Dr. Rajkumar explained that students of management should find happiness even in small things like pickles. He said joy should be part of everyday learning and activities. Dr. Vivek Veeriah, adviser to the Vice-Chancellor, also spoke at the programme.

Principal Dr. Mahantesh M. Nadkatti and Dr. G Mamata attended along with faculty members. They highlighted the importance of creativity, sensitivity, and learning for future professionals. The event encouraged students to connect education with real life understanding. Organisers said such programmes help build confidence and communication skills among learners. Participants appreciated the inspiring talks and the focus on personal growth during the fest. Overall event ended with positive response received.