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Darkness continues in Hunsur tribal village

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Hunsur

Adivasi residents of Madyayanakatte village in Karimuddanahalli gram panchayat limits of Bilikere hobli have been living without electricity for three years after their Bhagya Jyoti connection was disconnected due to unpaid bills. They say officials had earlier promised restoration, but no action has followed. Villagers expressed sadness, saying they are deprived of basic lighting despite government schemes. They also raised complaints in gram sabha but allege negligence from the panchayat. Recently, they submitted a petition to CESCOM engineers, taluk officials, and welfare authorities seeking electricity restoration and proper streetlights. Residents also demand urgent action for basic safety and support immediately.

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