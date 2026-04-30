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Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Hospital

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Bidar

A fire broke out accidentally at Guru Nanak Hospital near the city’s Gurudwara on Wednesday, causing panic among patients and staff. Thick smoke filled the hospital after a sudden blaze, and an explosion-like sound was also heard. Patients were quickly evacuated and shifted to BRIMS hospital and nearby private hospitals for treatment. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, preventing a major disaster. Officials suspect the fire was caused by a short circuit in the hospital’s air conditioning system. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

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