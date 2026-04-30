Farmers protest illegal soil mining in Chincholi

Farmers protested delay in land possession since 2001 allotment, alleging illegal soil mining and demanding immediate survey completion and official handover of land

Chincholi

A protest was held in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district under the leadership of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sena, demanding action against illegal soil mining and long-pending land distribution issues in Shadhipura village.

Protesters alleged that despite government allotment of land in Survey No. 126/1 and 126/3 to around 54 farmer families in 2001, physical possession has not been given even after 24 years due to delay in survey work. They said this administrative delay has allowed illegal soil mining activities to continue in the area.

Farmers accused soil mafia groups of exploiting the situation and illegally extracting government land resources without restriction. They demanded immediate survey completion and handover of land as per the original 2001 records.

They also urged authorities to ban transport companies allegedly involved in illegal soil movement and take strict action against officials who may be supporting such activities. Protesters demanded seizure of vehicles like Hitachi machines and lorries used in illegal transport and registration of FIR cases against those responsible.

Farmers further called for setting up a check post near the Telangana border to prevent illegal entry and transport of soil from the region.

Activists warned that if authorities fail to respond, they will escalate the matter to the Lokayukta within the coming days.

The protest saw participation from several farmers including taluk president Limbaji Chauhan, Shantappa, Parvathamma, Devibai, Shankar Pawar, Naresh Jadhav, Maruti Ganjagiri, Prem Rathod, Hemibai, Rukminibai, Chandu and many others.

Farmers said they will continue their agitation until justice is delivered and long-pending land rights are officially granted without further delay.