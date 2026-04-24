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Ensure power supply for Huligemma jatra festival: Suresh B. Itnal

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Koppal

District Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and proper lighting arrangements during the upcoming annual jatra of Sri Huligemma Devi Temple in Huligi village.

Chairing a preparatory meeting, he stressed that there should be no power disruptions throughout the fair period. To meet the increased demand, officials have been instructed to install an additional power converter and supply around 100 KW of extra electricity. More staff from the power department will also be deployed to manage operations efficiently.

The District Commissioner emphasized that continuous electricity must be maintained for water supply systems and lighting, especially during night hours when large crowds are expected. Authorities have been told to take all necessary precautions to prevent electrical accidents in busy areas, including parking zones and public gathering spaces.

Special focus has been given to decorative lighting. Officials have been asked to arrange attractive electrical illumination for temple gopurams, arches, and surrounding buildings. Lighting facilities will also be set up near the riverbanks, railway track, tank area, parking lots, and sanitation zones to ensure safety and convenience for devotees.

Additionally, watch towers will be constructed at key points with proper lighting arrangements to monitor crowd movement. The District Commissioner directed concerned departments to coordinate closely and complete all preparations well in advance to ensure a safe and well-organized festival experience for devotees.

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