Mysuru sub-registrar suspended over illegal plot sale case

Mysuru

The Sub-Registrar of Mysuru West office has been suspended after allegations of irregularities in the registration of property documents involving 24 plots. The action was taken following charges of dereliction of duty and violation of official procedures.

According to the order issued by the Inspector General of Registration, the officer is accused of misusing court decree provisions and registering property documents without following government guidelines. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated, and the officer will remain suspended until further orders.

Officials stated that his continuation in the current post could affect evidence, so his responsibilities have been shifted to the central office. He has also been instructed not to leave headquarters without permission during the suspension period.

The case gained attention after complaints were raised regarding alleged illegal registration of plots in Kergalli village. A former MLC had earlier accused officials of altering documents and registering properties without the knowledge of rightful owners.

Police had also registered a case earlier, and further investigation is underway into the alleged misuse of the registration system.