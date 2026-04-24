Call for scientific road and drainage work

Krishna H. Hadapada urged scientific road works in Gadag’s Hombalanaka colony, highlighting decades of poor infrastructure and hardship

Gadag

Krishna H. Hadapada, President of the Hombalanaka Janata Colony Development Service Association in Ward 16 of Gadag city, has urged authorities to ensure that ongoing road works in Hombala Naka Janata Colony are carried out in a scientific and planned manner. He said the colony has suffered for nearly 40 years without proper roads and drainage, causing serious hardship to residents.

In a press statement, he said the current road construction brings hope to the area, but warned that without proper planning the effort could fail. He pointed out that in emergencies such as illness or childbirth, even ambulances cannot enter the colony, forcing residents to carry patients to the main road.

Hadapada stressed that drainage work must be completed before laying the CC road. He said that if roads are built first and later dug up for sewerage connections, it would waste public money and damage newly constructed roads. He demanded that authorities complete underground drainage work first and then proceed with durable CC road construction.

He also urged civic officials and local representatives to inspect the site, remove overgrown vegetation encroaching on the road alignment, and ensure smooth traffic flow. Hadapada appealed to the city officials, including municipal leaders and engineers, to treat the issue seriously and act in the interest of long-term development. He said the residents have waited for decades and deserve a permanent solution, not temporary or unplanned work.