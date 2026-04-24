Rajkumar’s simple life inspires youth: Ashwin

Moral Values Message

Chikkaballapura

A programme marking Dr. Rajkumar Jayanti was held at the District Collector’s office hall in Chikkaballapura with tributes from officials, writers, and fans. Sub-Divisional Officer D H Ashwin said that Dr. Rajkumar’s simple lifestyle and strong moral values should be followed by everyone, especially young people.

He said Rajkumar was a legendary actor who remained humble despite his fame and always stayed close to common people. Officials noted that his films often carried strong social messages and encouraged people to live with discipline and respect for culture. They also said he avoided smoking and drinking scenes in films, setting a personal example of values on screen and off screen.

Kannada Sahitya Parishad leaders said Rajkumar was a powerful symbol of Kannada pride and played major roles in mythological, historical and social films. They added that he supported the Gokak movement and contributed to strengthening the Kannada language movement across the state.

Speakers also recalled Rajkumar’s early life and entry into cinema through theatre and his debut film, after which he became one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema. His connection with Chikkaballapura was also remembered, including film shootings in nearby villages and Nandi Hills.

Journalists and fans shared memories of his life, saying his songs, acting and humility continue to inspire generations. Cultural programmes and songs from his films were performed during the event, adding emotional moments to the celebration.

Officials, writers, and fan associations together called Rajkumar not just a film actor but a cultural icon who shaped Kannada identity and values. They urged students and youth to adopt his principles of simplicity, discipline, and dedication in daily life for a better society ahead.