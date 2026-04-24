Vijayapura Panchayat Day celebrates rural democracy pride

Vijayapura celebrated Panchayat Raj Day, highlighting 73rd Amendment, strengthening rural governance, transparency, and village development as key to national progress

VIJAYAPURA

Rashtriya Panchayat Raj Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Vijayapura district on Friday marking the 73rd Constitutional Amendment that strengthened local self government across India The district Panchayat organized the event to honor rural development and promote better governance

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat said Panchayat Raj is the foundation of democracy and empowers rural people He stressed that transparency accountability and public participation are key for village progress India has most people living in villages so development of villages is essential for national growth He also praised officials and staff for their work and urged others to improve performance

Deputy Secretary Prakash Waddar said the day reflects India’s democratic spirit He explained the history of Panchayat Raj from ancient village systems to British era decline and post independence reforms He highlighted committees like Balwantrai Mehta Ashoka Mehta and LM Singhvi which led to the 73rd Amendment in 1992 giving constitutional status and more power to Panchayats

Speakers emphasized that Gram Sabhas are vital for participatory governance and urged citizens to take active part in village meetings They also called for simple language reporting on issues like climate change illegal mining and rural problems Journalists were advised to connect local issues with national and global concerns Several achievers from Panchayats were honoured for performance in tax collection sanitation housing schemes and rural development programmes A health check up camp was also arranged for staff

Officials said the Panchayat system is key to rural Swaraj and urged better use of digital tools for transparent administration They stressed schemes like MGNREGA drinking water sanitation and women empowerment must reach every eligible citizen without delay Leaders from various departments attended and called for teamwork and honest service to strengthen rural development goals The event concluded with a message of unity and commitment to village progress and democratic values

Participants appreciated the program as a strong reminder of rural responsibility and good governance ideals and pledged to work for stronger Panchayats in coming years through cooperation and dedication across all villages of the district ensuring inclusive sustainable rural development goals achieved